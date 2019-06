Vacation season is here, and if you have plans to board your dog, you need to know about Kennel cough, a serious contagious respiratory condition in dogs. But it isn’t always about being at the kennel. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser is here to help “clear the air” about this common condition.

Causes of Kennel Cough (ITB)

• Bordetella bacteria

• Parainfluenza

• Canine Influenza Virus

• Other respiratory viruses

Preventing Kennel Cough

• Avoid exposure

• Vaccination