Is your dog less active, and perhaps gaining weight? Those may seem like signs of aging, but a common hormone condition could actually be to blame. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser is here to tell us about hypothyroidism in dogs.

Thyroid Hormone Function

· Regulates metabolism

· Creates body warmth

· Affects growth and development

· Influences hibernation in mammals

Signs of Hypothyroidism in Dogs

· Lack energy/ gain weight

· Have poor skin/coat health

· Seek warmth

· Have “tragic expression”