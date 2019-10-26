Pet Vet: Halloween safety tips for your pet

Halloween is this week, so kids and adults alike are getting ready for fun times, but pets need special care at this scary time of year. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined Kim Shine Saturday morning to give some advice for keeping pets’ Halloween festive, rather than frightful.

Pet Safety Tips

· Keep pets indoors

· Wait to adopt out your pet

· Think twice before using pet costumes

· Use care with open doors

· Provide your pet a safe quiet room

Child Halloween Safety Tips

· Don’t approach dogs

· Do not run away from a dog

· Pet owners advised to keep pets away from kid