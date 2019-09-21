Pet Vet: Feline Immunodeficiency Virus

You may be familiar with the devastating AIDS virus, but cats can be affected by a similar condition. The feline AIDS virus is a serious threat to cats, and our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, is here to tell us more…
High Risk Sources of Feline AIDS
· Cat bite of infected cat
· Breeding by infected cat
Low Risk Sources of Feline AIDS
· Contaminated water and food dishes
· Contaminated litter pans
· Non-aggressive casual contact
Preventing Feline AIDS virus
· Keep cats indoors
· Test newly adopted cats
· Thorough hygiene after contact with an infected cat
· Vaccination
Feline AIDS Virus (FIV) Facts
· FIV only affects cats (not people nor dogs)
· FIV is similar to Feline Leukemia Virus
· Non-neutered outdoor male cats at highest risk
· FIV is fatal
· Avoiding contact is the best prevention