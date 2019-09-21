Pet Vet: Feline Immunodeficiency Virus

You may be familiar with the devastating AIDS virus, but cats can be affected by a similar condition. The feline AIDS virus is a serious threat to cats, and our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, is here to tell us more…

High Risk Sources of Feline AIDS

· Cat bite of infected cat

· Breeding by infected cat

Low Risk Sources of Feline AIDS

· Contaminated water and food dishes

· Contaminated litter pans

· Non-aggressive casual contact

Preventing Feline AIDS virus

· Keep cats indoors

· Test newly adopted cats

· Thorough hygiene after contact with an infected cat

· Vaccination

Feline AIDS Virus (FIV) Facts

· FIV only affects cats (not people nor dogs)

· FIV is similar to Feline Leukemia Virus

· Non-neutered outdoor male cats at highest risk

· FIV is fatal

· Avoiding contact is the best prevention