Pet Vet Dr. Visser quizzes NewsCenter 16's Kim Sine on feline historical facts

Pet Vet Dr. David Visser is in the studio with a special Pet Vet Quiz to test your knowledge of feline historical facts.
The first real evidence of domestication of cats appeared in:
Cave drawings – 20,000 BC
Egyptian murals – 1500 BC
European paintings 1000 AD
Cats just fool us into thinking they are domesticated.
Ancient Egyptians expressed the mourning over the death of a family cat by:
Floating candles on the Nile River
Pilgrimage to the Sphinx
Shaving their eyebrows
Getting another cat
Around 1000 AD, many cats in Europe were killed because:
They were considered evil
They kept urinating outside the litter box
A wild strain of pink-haired cats developed
High speed driving on the German Autobahn
Later, in Europe, cats again became heroic figures when:
An Austrian nobleman was saved from drowning by a cat
Europe unified, citing “cats speak the same language regardless of nationality.”
Long-haired cats were found to shed enough hair to make sweaters
Bubonic plague swept the continent and cats killed the rats that spread it.
Today, cats are popular because they are:
Beautiful and playful
Adaptable to our busy lives
Often easier to care for than dogs
All of the above