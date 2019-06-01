Pet Vet Dr. Visser quizzes NewsCenter 16's Kim Sine on feline historical facts

Pet Vet Dr. David Visser is in the studio with a special Pet Vet Quiz to test your knowledge of feline historical facts.

The first real evidence of domestication of cats appeared in:

Cave drawings – 20,000 BC

Egyptian murals – 1500 BC

European paintings 1000 AD

Cats just fool us into thinking they are domesticated.

Ancient Egyptians expressed the mourning over the death of a family cat by:

Floating candles on the Nile River

Pilgrimage to the Sphinx

Shaving their eyebrows

Getting another cat

Around 1000 AD, many cats in Europe were killed because:

They were considered evil

They kept urinating outside the litter box

A wild strain of pink-haired cats developed

High speed driving on the German Autobahn

Later, in Europe, cats again became heroic figures when:

An Austrian nobleman was saved from drowning by a cat

Europe unified, citing “cats speak the same language regardless of nationality.”

Long-haired cats were found to shed enough hair to make sweaters

Bubonic plague swept the continent and cats killed the rats that spread it.

Today, cats are popular because they are:

Beautiful and playful

Adaptable to our busy lives

Often easier to care for than dogs

All of the above