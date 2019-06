Pet Vet Dr. Visser quizzes NewsCenter 16's Kim Sine on feline historical facts

Pet Vet Dr. David Visser is in the studio with a special Pet Vet Quiz to test your knowledge of feline historical facts.

The first real evidence of domestication of cats appeared in:

Cave drawings – 20,000 BC

Egyptian murals – 1500 BC

European paintings 1000 AD

Cats just fool us into thinking they are domesticated.

Ancient Egyptians expressed the mourning over the death of a family cat by:

Floating candles on the Nile River

Pilgrimage to the Sphinx

Shaving their eyebrows

Getting another cat

Around 1000 AD, many cats in Europe were killed because:

They were considered evil

They kept urinating outside the litter box

A wild strain of pink-haired cats developed

High speed driving on the German Autobahn

Later, in Europe, cats again became heroic figures when:

An Austrian nobleman was saved from drowning by a cat

Europe unified, citing “cats speak the same language regardless of nationality.”

Long-haired cats were found to shed enough hair to make sweaters

Bubonic plague swept the continent and cats killed the rats that spread it.>

Today, cats are popular because they are:

Beautiful and playful

Adaptable to our busy lives

Often easier to care for than dogs

All of the above