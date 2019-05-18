Pet Vet: Common Respiratory Syndrome

Contagious respiratory disease is common in cats, and although mild in most cats, some can develop serious problems.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joins 16 Saturday Morning News to tell us more about this common respiratory syndrome in cats.

Signs of Upper Respiratory Infection

• Sneezing

• Nasal discharge

• Runny eyes

• Cough

• Voice change

Cats Predisposed to URI

• Sharing a home with infected cat

• Living in shelter

• Outdoor access

• Certain breeds – Persian

• Age – young

Indications for Hospitalization

• Loss of appetite

• Congestion with open-mouth breathing

• High fever (extreme listlessness)

