Pet Vet: Choosing a new pet

Choosing a new pet is one of the most exciting parts of a life enriched by animals.

But adopting a pet requires planning and research.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joins us to guide you with this important decision.

Things to Consider with a New Pet

· Species

· Breed

· Gender of the pet

· Age

Match Your Lifestyle with Prospective Pets

· Housing

· Work and school schedule conflicts

· Food and supplies

· Health care requirements

New Pet Preparation Checklist

· Choose the appropriate kind of pet

· Learn about ownership requirements

· Prepare your home

· Be critical when making your final choice

