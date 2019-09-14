Pet Vet: Choosing a new pet

Posted:

Choosing a new pet is one of the most exciting parts of a life enriched by animals.

But adopting a pet requires planning and research.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joins us to guide you with this important decision.

Things to Consider with a New Pet
· Species
· Breed
· Gender of the pet
· Age

Match Your Lifestyle with Prospective Pets
· Housing
· Work and school schedule conflicts
· Food and supplies
· Health care requirements

New Pet Preparation Checklist
· Choose the appropriate kind of pet
· Learn about ownership requirements
· Prepare your home
· Be critical when making your final choice

 