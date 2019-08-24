Pet Vet: Cat Scratch Disease

Cat Scratch Fever was the title of a Ted Nugent studio album from 1977. It also refers to a real medical condition in pets, and people. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joins us now, without electric guitar, to give us more insight.
Cat Scratch Disease
• Bartonella henselae bacterium
• Found in flea dirt (droppings)
• Contaminated claws
• Transmitted through a scratch
Signs of Cat Scratch Disease in People
• Scratch or scrape to start
• Small red bump (papule)
• Regional lymph node pain/swelling
• Spontaneously resolves
Cat Scratch Disease – for at risk individuals
• Immunocompromised, elderly
• Initial signs as described
• Infection reaches internal organs.
Cat Scratch Disease - Prevention
• Preventing exposure
• Flea control
• No preventive antibiotics
• Declawing not considered standard