Dr. David Visser joined Kim Shine on 16 Saturday Morning news to highlight an important disease called Parvo and how you can prevent it.

Signs of Parvo

• Loss of appetite

• Vomiting

• Diarrhea with blood

• Weakness/collapse/coma

Parvo Prevention

• Veterinary exam right after adoption

• Monitor for signs

• Avoid contaminated grounds and unprotected dogs

• Vaccinate early and completely