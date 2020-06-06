Person taken to hospital after motorcycle-car accident in Elkhart

A person is in the hospital after a motorcycle-car accident in Elkhart County.

It happened last Friday night at 10 p.m. on County Road 13.

A motorcycle collided head on with the passenger side of a Chevrolet Camaro.

The motorcycle driver was ejected from the motorcycle, sustaining injuries to his head, right leg, and right wrist, and was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet Camaro was uninjured.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Elkhart County Crash Investigation Team.