Person of interest sought in Kelly’s Pub shooting that killed 1, injured 10

One man died and 10 others were injured in a June shooting at Kelly’s Pub in South Bend, and police just identified a person of interest in the investigation.

Tyler Crawford, 28, has links to South Bend and Michigan City, according to the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit. He was identified as being present at the time of the murder and is being sought for questioning.

Just after 2 a.m. on June 23, South Bend police received a report of shots fired outside Kelly's Pub at 1150 Mishawaka Ave.

Brandon D. Williams, a 27-year-old from Niles, died from a gunshot wound.

Ten additional gunshot wound victims were identified, treated at area hospitals and released.

Crawford has an outstanding warrant for an unrelated matter.