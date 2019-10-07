Person of interest in Kelly’s Pub shooting arrested

The person of interest in the shooting at Kelly’s Pub in South Bend has been arrested on several warrants unrelated to the shooting.

Tyler Crawford, 28, was arrested Monday morning.

He was named a person of interest in the https://www.wndu.com/content/news/Digging-Deeper-Incident-Reports-at-Kellys-Pub-511917882.htmlJune 23 shooting outside Kelly's Pub that killed 27-year-old Brandon Williams and injured 10 others.

However, Crawford has been arrested on unrelated charges.

Stick with 16 News Now both on air and online as we continue to learn more about this story.

