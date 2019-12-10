Person of interest arrested in missing person, possible shooting case

A person of interest has been arrested in connection with a possible Benton Harbor shooting and a missing woman.

Police were called to the 300 block of South Crystal Avenue on Dec. 2 for a welfare check of 38-year-old Willie Lark Jr. When they arrived, they found ammunition and spent shell casings in the home.

Police say Lark was arrested out of state Monday on unrelated charges and will be returned to Michigan.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Jessica Gray remains missing. Her family says she had been at Lark's home and may have been shot.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Benton Charter Township Police Department at 269-925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

