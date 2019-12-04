Person in custody after overnight high-speed chase

One person is in custody after a high-speed chase spanning across two counties.

Elkhart County deputies attempted to make a traffic stop just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at County Road 7 and County Road 50.

The suspect then led police on a pursuit.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect crashed near U.S. 6 and Linden Road, just east of U.S. 31 in Marshall County.

Dispatchers say the chase reached speeds near 100 miles per hour.

