Periods of showers and storms today

We will see periods of showers and thunderstorms through the day. We are still looking at the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon. It depends a lot on what happens in the morning/early afternoon. If clouds and rain stick around longer, that lessens the threat this afternoon. But if we get some dry time with some sunshine, that will help to fuel things this afternoon. The main threats would be damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall. An isolated small tornado can't be ruled out, but it's a much lower threat. Keep those weather radios handy and stay weather aware today.

Behind the front we'll see much cooler temperatures for tonight and Monday, but another gradual warm up through the week.