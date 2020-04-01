People’s grief goes beyond deaths as a result of coronavirus pandemic

No matter what lifestyle people may have led previously, things have changed for almost everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result of these changes, people are experiencing complicated and dynamic reactions to the loss of specific aspects of their lives.

Heather Servaty-Seib is a Purdue University professor who researches loss and grief experiences in both death and non-death situations.

She says grief is a multi-dimensional response, including emotional, social cognitive and physiological and it’s not the same for everyone...take a listen:

