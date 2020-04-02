People gathered outside Goshen Hospital to pray for health care workers

Health care workers are going beyond the call of duty during this pandemic to care for those with COVID-19.

Thursday, people gathered outside Goshen Hospital to pray for them.

Adults and kids sang some praise and worship songs too.

The idea came from a mom who just wanted to show health care workers some love.

"This week I was at Elkhart General and I was at the top of the parking garage and I said 'Lord just cover these people in prayer' and it just blossomed from that," said organizer Shelby Urdaneta.

People sat in cars or on top of them, and stood in the parking lot with their hands in the air praying; as health care professionals work tirelessly around the clock to care for sick patients.

"Social distancing does not mean emotional distancing, and that's what I want these people to know, that we might have to be six feet apart, but that doesn't mean that we cannot be connected at heart...and I pray and hope they understand that we are out here fighting just as hard as they are in there fighting for them," Urdaneta said.

To all of our health care workers, thank you.

