People gather at IUSB for watch party as Buttigieg debates

All eyes were on Mayor Pete Buttigieg at an Indiana University South Bend Democratic debate watch party as Buttigieg took the debate stage for the very first time Thursday.

Students were not the only ones who showed up; many others did as well, saying they "felt good" after watching the debate.

Many people anticipated how Buttigieg would fare up against the other nine candidates, especially former Vice President Joe Biden.

However, leading up to this week, there were a lot of questions surrounding Buttigieg. Would he show up to the debate, or would he stay in South Bend?

Buttigieg took a break from the campaign trail to address a police-involved shooting that took the life of 54-year-old Eric Logan, of South Bend.

The police-involved shooting was a topic at Thursday night's debate.

IUSB alum Ben Fager said he supports Buttigieg for taking time off his campaign to try and do things right in South Bend.

"Worst thing for a political candidate to do is to walk away when their character is challenged, and I think him taking on that is a real important thing, to answer the questions of concerned citizens and appropriately move on from controversy," Fager said.

IUSB Student Government President Roger Pinto agreed by saying he supports Buttigieg and the work he has done to try to bring unity among the citizens of South Bend and its police department.

"To come and show up in the community, especially to some of the events the mayor and the police chief have put on the last few days...you don't see that. These kind of events being put on in communities after police shootings, so I'm happy with the response so far but there is a lot of work that needs to be done," Pinto said.

Tonight was the second day of the first Democratic debate. It was also just the first debate of 12 total debates during the Democratic primary season.

The next Democratic debate will be held July 30 and 31 in Detroit.

