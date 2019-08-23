Penultimate Fridays by the Fountain of the summer features perfect weather

It's Friday, and that means one thing in the summer in Michiana: Free music in downtown South Bend for Fridays by the Fountain.

It was a perfect chance to get outside for lunch on one of the nicest days of the summer.

The city's free lunchtime concert series takes place by the fountain at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

This week, the Remedy Band took center stage.

Friday, Aug. 31, is your last chance to come out. Indiana University South bend's School of Arts will be performing.

