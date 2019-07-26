Pennsylvania man sues Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend Bishop Kevin Rhoades

A man is suing Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, claiming Rhoades concealed knowledge of pedophile priests.

WPTA in Fort Wayne reports 67-year-old Donald Asbee addressed reporters in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and claimed priests sexually abused him for many years.

As a child living in Milton, Pennsylvania, Asbee served as an altar boy at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Asbee said two priests repeatedly raped and assaulted him.

The two bishops named in the lawsuit did not lead the Diocese in Harrisburg when Asbee said the abuse took place.

Asbee said the two bishops, including Bishop Kevin Rhoades, knew about the alleged abuse.

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend released the following statement:

“Bishop Rhoades was saddened to learn of the horrific acts of child sexual abuse that Mr. Asbee alleges occurred within the Diocese of Harrisburg. Bishop Rhoades was himself less than 10 years old when these incidents purportedly occurred. He is confident the litigation process will show that he did nothing wrong. In all instances where he was aware of a credibly accused priest, Bishop Rhoades has promptly notified authorities and removed the individual from public ministry. He stands by his record as a Bishop – both in Pennsylvania and Indiana – of protecting victims of child sexual abuse.”

