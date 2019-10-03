Penn students working on wheelchair-friendly costume

Penn High School is busy making a unique wheelchair costume for a local child.

Four-year-old Zephan Cantu has cerebral palsy, but that won't keep him from celebrating Halloween with his friends this year.

Engineering, art and robotics students at Penn High School are coming together to build him a one-of-a-kind Hulk costume.

The nonprofit Magic Wheelchair is assisting the students, making the epic costume at no cost to the family.

"I think this is an amazing opportunity for the child to receive the amazing gift and us to learn from this project," senior David Simonetti said. "Building mechanical things, building, using drills. It's an excellent way to give back to the community while also increasing [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] education and learning about projects."

The costume will be given to Zephen during a grand reveal later this month, and 16 News Now be there to witness the big moment.

