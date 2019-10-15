Penn grad, champion wrestler speaks at P-H-M superintendent luncheon

Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Jerry Thacker presented his State of the Corporation at the superintendent's luncheon Tuesday.

The featured speaker at the event was Sarah Hildebrandt, a 2011 Penn High School graduate who competed against the boys and is now a world champion women's wrestler.

The current Penn girls wrestling team was also in attendance.

Sarah said she enjoys being a role model

"The message I would send to girls is to believe in yourself throughout the process and understand that those downs that will inevitably happen are what's propelling you forward, and to really push through them and know they're teaching you a lesson, valuable lessons, more so, often, than successes," Hildebrandt said.

Proceeds from Tuesday's luncheon will benefit educational opportunities for students in all 15 P-H-M schools.

