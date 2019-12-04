Penn robotics team adapting toys for children with disabilities

Students at Penn High School are collecting toys to adapt them for children with disabilities.

Children with severe physical disabilities often have a difficult time operating electronic toys.

Penn robotics team 135 is setting up its own Santa's Workshop to transform toys into adaptive toys to give to children throughout Michiana for free this holiday season.

The team is collecting electronic toys that make sounds, have lights or other motions, or you can bring your own to be adapted. You can drop off your toy donations at Door A at Penn High School.

The public is invited to attend the Adapt-a-Thon event on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Beacon Health System's Pfeil Innovation Center. It's located at 420 N. Niles Ave., South Bend.

Families of children with disabilities are able to bring their toys and have them adapted for free.

Students say it's a wonderful opportunity to give back this holiday season.

"I've worked with probably four kids," Penn senior Alex Pippen said. "We've adapted toys for them, and just seeing their face light up, it's awesome. It's definitely different than any other experience I've gotten in high school."

