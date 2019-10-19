Penn High School students make Halloween costume for kid with cerebral palsy

Saturday was the reveal of a unique wheelchair Halloween costume for an Elkhart boy with cerebral palsy.

It took place at A Rosie Place.

For six weeks, Penn High School students, studying sculpture and robotics, worked on a custom-made, “incredible Hulk smash machine” costume for 4-year-old Zephan Cantu.

It is part of their magic wheelchair program.

"We are excited to see Zephan's reaction. This is a great opportunity for him, and it's something that he might not have otherwise been able to do, so it's nice to see Penn coming together to do such a great thing for him,” said Penn High School student, Zoey Griffith.

The costume comes to life with moving arms, flashing lights and sound effects.

Cantu’s mom said she is touched by the community’s generosity.

“It was great and emotional being able to see him actually being known and seeing that he means something to everybody,” said Leeann Cantu.

"Halloween is just really cool as a kid. It’s really exciting. You get candy from strangers and get to go around and have a lot of fun, so it's great for him to do that just like everybody else,” said Griffith.

The magic wheelchair volunteers got Cantu ready for a Halloween family event by fitting the costume over his wheelchair.

