Penn High School hosts mattress fundraiser

Some folks in Michiana are going to sleep soundly on brand new mattresses thanks to a fundraiser to benefit high school students.

Penn High School hosted their 5th annual mattress fundraiser on Sunday, offering visitors a selection of brand name mattresses. Custom Fundraising Solutions of Northern Indiana partnered with the high school.

Part of the proceeds from the event will go to the school’s band program, making the event a win-win for everyone. “We send the information out to our faculty all across the corporation, and many of those teachers have purchased mattresses before to support us,” says Glenn Northern, band director at Penn High School. “So, it benefits the band and offers a good quality item for our community, too.”

The next school mattress fundraiser will be hosted at New Prairie High School on Oct. 5.