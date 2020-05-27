Penn High School Alum plays big role in historic SpaceX launch

On Wednesday, a historic launch will take place that will send two astronauts to the International Space Station.

The launch is all thanks in part to the engineering efforts of a 1997 Penn High School alum.

Jon Edwards works for SpaceX as the Senior Director of Falcon Engineering and is also the Director of Falcon Production.

Back in February of 2012, Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman actually talked with Edwards and got to see the work he does firsthand.

Hoffman says Edwards had an experiment on what officials called the "Vomit Comet," which is a NASA spacecraft that does a bunch of loops out of the Gulf of Mexico, that helped him get his job at SpaceX.

The launch takes place at 4:33 p.m. at the Space Kennedy Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

You can watch the historic launch right on WNDU.