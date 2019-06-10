Penn-Harris-Madison's Summer Food Service Program begins

Most classrooms are now closed for summer vacation, but some cafeterias are still cooking.

The Summer Food Service Program began Monday, making free meals available to children 18 and younger.

On Monday, Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation workers served tacos and kiwi at Central Park in Mishawaka. It is one of many weekday serving sites in Mishawaka, South Bend, Elkhart and Walkerton.

The federally funded program runs through the first week in August, providing nonstop access to meals while school is out.

