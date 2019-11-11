Penn-Harris-Madison raises starting teacher salary

Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation teachers will have a new minimum base starting salary.

An agreement between the P-H-M Teachers Association and the school corporation was approved at Monday night's board meeting.

The new salary range will be $41,000 to just more than $70,000 per year.

The school board says it is the first time the top of the salary range has exceeded $70,000.

The new salaries go into effect for current teachers and new hires in the 2019-2020 school year.

