Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation heads back to school

One of the biggest school districts in Michiana headed back to school Wednesday.

Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation students woke up bright and early for Day 1 of the new school year.

Superintendent Dr. Jerry Thacker said his No. 1 priority for students this year is safety.

"Safety is our highest priority, and we want to make sure the students feel physically safe and psychology safe," Thacker said. "We have 11,000 students and 8,000 will be riding the bus. We make sure they are safe to drive. All on the road have a safety inspection and have passed the inspection."

PHM school buses aren't equipped with bus stop arm cameras but do have double stop arms.

Thacker says the school corporation is still considering adding stop arm cameras in the future.

