Penn-Harris-Madison discovers malware was not fully contained

Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation says it has suffered a setback regarding a recent technology disruption.

The corporation took all internal network systems offline Tuesday due to the discovery of malware. That meant students were unable to access or submit work through Canvas.

The system was back up and running Wednesday afternoon, but then it was taken back offline Thursday night after it was discovered the malware was not fully contained.

Right now, the corporation is working with a forensic cyber analyst company to assist with the reboot.

