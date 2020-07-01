Penn-Harris-Madison adds diversity officer position amid racism claims

The Penn-Harris-Madison School District will soon have its first ever diversity officer after approving the new position at a special board meeting Wednesday.

​​

The new move comes weeks after several systematic racism claims from current and former PHM students.

P-H-M superintendent Dr. Jerry Thacker says the school board is not wasting anytime in adding the first ever diversity officer position to it's district.​​

​​​​

"It's a positive step so that we can make sure that we are intentionally and actively working to provide experiences that make the students of color feel safe and welcomed in our schools," Thacker says.

​​

Feeling welcomed is something former 2011 Penn High School alum, Jordan Stenke, a black student, says wasn't always the case, especially in the classroom.​​

​​

"P-H-M school district doesn't really put emphasis on black history and it's important at a time like this to teach the kids about all of this and so they grow up not to treat people of color any certain way," Stenke says.

​​

And not have to grow up like many students who signed have signed an online petition, that now has more than 1,000 signatures, who say they've experienced racism at P-H-M in their school.​​

​​

One comment made on the online petition is from a black student who says she went to Penn High School, saying in part "...Penn hasn't done what they can to make us feel accepted and valued at Penn. Hopefully, they'll do better," the former student wrote.

​​

In effort to make a change, Thacker adds this year's Superintendent Advisory Council will be focusing on making sure concerns regarding racial injustice and discrimination are addressed.​​

​​

In addition, P-H-M is also adding a new resolution to it's list of new additions that Thacker says will ensure all students are treated equally. ​​

​​

"When we receive any kind of information from students that were treated with discrimination or injustice, we say we are very, very sorry for that and we are going to try to make amends. We are going to be educating people, and servicing people, creating some goals, high standards, so that we can make sure that we stamp out racism," Thacker says

​​

​​Thacker says the district expects to fill the diversity officer position before the start of the new school year.​​

​​

He says the board will also be meeting with current and former students on July 23rd to discuss ways they can improve moving forward.​​

