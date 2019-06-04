Penn HS graduating seniors visit former elementary school

The Penn High School class of 2019 is going back to their roots: their elementary school.

Seniors took part in their inaugural senior parade. The event involves signing up to visit their former elementary school and marching through the building in their caps and gowns.

Penn is hoping that this will become an annual tradition for graduating seniors. It's a way not only to thank former elementary teachers but to also inspire Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation's future Kingsmen.

"Oh, my gosh, it's so adorable," Charlotte Chang said. "They look so excited, and I remember my days when I was just as excited every day to come to Northpoint, meet new people. And I can't wait to see what the future holds for them."

Of Penn's 868 seniors, more than 300 signed up for Tuesday's event. The seniors graduate Friday.

