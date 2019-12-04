Pence visits western Michigan to promote Trump's reelection

Vice President Mike Pence was in western Michigan to promote President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

Pence landed at the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport shortly before noon Wednesday.

His first stop on a bus tour of the region was a church in Portage, where he talked about his anti-abortion stance.

Pence also spoke with faith and community leaders in Grand Rapids and Holland.

The visit comes amid Wednesday's first impeachment hearing by the House Judiciary Committee.

