Pence visits western Michigan to promote Trump's reelection

(CNN/WNDU) - Vice President Mike Pence was in western Michigan to promote President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.
Pence landed at the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport shortly before noon Wednesday.
His first stop on a bus tour of the region was a church in Portage, where he talked about his anti-abortion stance.
Pence also spoke with faith and community leaders in Grand Rapids and Holland.
The visit comes amid Wednesday's first impeachment hearing by the House Judiciary Committee.