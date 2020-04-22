Pence to visit Kokomo GM plant to highlight ventilators

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Kokomo next week to highlight the production of ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pence’s office announced Wednesday that the former Indiana governor on April 30 will visit a General Motors electronics plant that has been retooled to make the medical devices.

Additional details will be released later.

On March 18, GM began working with Seattle-area ventilator maker Ventec Life Systems to increase the company’s production.

4/22/2020 12:01:54 PM (GMT -4:00)

