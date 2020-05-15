Pediatricians say still bring your child in for regular check-ups during pandemic

During this pandemic the American Academy of Pediatrics says you still need to get your children checked out by doctor in-person. Despite all the worries about spreading the virus, Beacon Health Systems says that check-up can be done safely.

Dr. Emily Kisor is a pediatrician with Beacon and she says that there is no need to be scared to bring your child in. Doctors need to make sure your child's development is right on track.

First of, shes says you need to make sure that your child is up to date on their vaccines, that must be done in person.

Second, parents aren't always going to know if something is wrong and may miss signs of developmental problems that a doctor can recognize during a well-check.

Also, getting that physical exam in-person is the best way to make sure your child is right on track. Telehealth, or virtual visits, are very limited when it comes to a physical check-up.

And lastly, keeping up with your child's regular doctor visit can catch problems early on, and refer out to a specialist if needed.

And if safety is your concern, Beacon Health System says they're taking extra precautions.

"The first is everyone that is over two-years-old is required to wear a mask; and just a safety side-note please don't put masks on babies less than two years old that is very not safe," Dr. Kisor says. "So everyone over two wears a mask. Before anyone is allowed into the building we screen everyone, actually they day before they come and the day they arrive, and we ask about symptoms. We ask about any possible exposure to COVID and then we ask that they stay in their car until they receive a phone call from the nurse."

They says they're also have well visits and ill visits using separate doors, or separate buildings in some cases. Dr. Kisor stresses that it is now only about keeping your child healthy, but the children they come into contact with as well.