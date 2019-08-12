Pedestrian killed while retrieving clothing from roadway

Police have identified the motorcycle passenger who died Sunday after being hit while retrieving a piece of clothing from the roadway.

It happened around noon on N. 5th Street near Pucker Street in Niles Township.

Candace Rae Barna, a 49-year-old from Niles, lost a piece of clothing in the roadway while she was a passenger on a motorcycle.

Helen Jo Carpenter, a 75-year-old from Niles, was driving a Toyota Camry. She reported seeing the woman enter the roadway but was unable to avoid a collision.

Barna died at the scene.

Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in this crash, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office. The crash is under investigation.

