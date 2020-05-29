Peaceful rally held in Elkhart in response to the death of George Floyd

On Friday, people gathered in downtown Elkhart for a peaceful rally by the Elkhart Civic Plaza.

Earlier this week, the nation saw a disturbing and traumatizing video of a Minneapolis police officer pinning George Floyd face down, and pressing a knee into his neck.

This incident, ultimately contributing to Floyd's death.

"Absolutely ridiculous how he lost his life, and people were just like enough is enough," said organizer of the rally Curbiee Coleman.

Coleman organized the rally hoping justice will be served in this case.

"I do believe justice will be served in this case, and I believe this is the first step to actually moving forward...," Coleman said.

"To figure out, how we do better...in order to make not just Elkhart...but this community becomes a model for other communities," said Mayor of Elkhart, Rod Roberson.

At the rally, the Police Chief of the Elkhart Police Department said he is working diligently to make his department better.

"And I said on day one when I was sworn in a year and a half ago, that our officers would be held accountable, and we've done a much better job with that," said Police Chief of the Elkhart Police Department Chris Snyder.

"All cops aren't bad. You know, that's what people need to understand," Coleman said.

The mayor, police chief and the community agreed to work together to create meaningful change.

"In my opinion, I would never promote any type of violence because I just don't feel like you can move forward with that," Coleman said.

"The looting and the violation of property is something that we can't allow," said Roberson.

A couple hundred people were in attendance for the rally.