Peaceful protest in Warsaw to seek justice for George Floyd

There was a peaceful protest in Warsaw Wednesday, to seek justice for George Floyd who died in police custody on Memorial Day.

"And I think once people saw that there was a movement here in town, they really became more aware, like okay, I am not alone. If I speak up against this stuff there is other people in my community backing me up," said organizer of the protest Maria Medina.

"I taught in middle school in Elkhart for 27 years and these are my kids that are now adults that can't be safe because of the color of their skin," said demonstrator Holly Yoder.

About 200 some demonstrators were asked to sit on the lawn outside the courthouse, as people shared personal stories.

"People have been sharing some beautiful messages about their own personal heartache of discrimination in our area," said organizer Sara Strahan.

Organizers met with the mayor and police department prior to the protest.

"We're a team in Kosciusko County now, and we are working together. The police departments, the mayors and I extend that invitation. Come join and let's work together," said Kosciusko County Sheriff Kyle Dukes.

"There are ways we can handle this It's communication, listening and communication some more," Strahan said.

City Hall reportedly closed early ahead of the planned protest and benches were moved as a precaution.

