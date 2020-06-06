Peaceful protest in Mishawaka Saturday

People gathered for a peaceful protest at Battell Park in Mishawaka Saturday, to continue to speak out against racial injustice.

Demonstrators said a prayer, then speakers took the stage.

"I will always remember the day I learned being black was dangerous. I knew being black meant that I would be different, and that people may even make fun of me, or even hate me for it," said one speaker.

"So when you see people out there saying 'all lives matter,' yes, all lives are supposed to matter, but until you can say all lives are equal...," said another speaker.

Then there was a nearly nine-minute moment of silence for George Floyd, who died in police custody on Memorial day.

Demonstrators then marched and chanted to the Mishawaka Police Department, blocking off Mishawaka Avenue and Main Street.

"It's upsetting that people are dying solely because of the color of their skin. God created us equal," said one demonstrator Amna Alshawi.

Demonstrators then headed back to Battell Park and chanted some more.

Once they arrived, they ended the protest by singing songs.

Rallies and protests around the area have been fairly peaceful and organizers said they want to keep it that way.

