Paw Paw Fire Department hires first female firefighter

The Paw Paw Fire Department, a volunteer outfit, had a couple of first. For starters, it recently hired its first fourth-generation firefighter.

But that's not all: She is also the first female firefighter hired by the department.

She says joining the family business was destined to happen from a young age. Her grandfather, father and uncle all serve as firefighters for the department.

"I get treated just the rest of the guys, I have to work hard and prove myself," Raelyn DeGroff said. "If you can dream it, you can do it, and it has been my dream since I was 8, and I'm here."

And while she admits it's hard work, DeGroff encourages other women to follow their dreams.

