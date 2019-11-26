Paw Patrol makes appearance at Beacon Children's Hospital

The Paw Patrol made an appearance at Beacon Children's Hospital on Tuesday afternoon. They’re part of “Paw Patrol Live,” based off the popular Nickelodeon kids show.

The character Ryder hung out with some of the kids for about an hour.

Members of "Paw Patrol Live" were also there to read a book to children and spend some time at the hospital ahead of their shows at the Morris Performing Arts Center this week.

The cast has shows on Tuesday at 6 p.m. as well as Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The groups says appearances like these reach out to kids who may not be able to make it to their shows.

"I love putting smiles on kids’ faces. I've been doing children's entertainment for a few years now. It’s really become like a passion of mine, I love bringing joy to kids, and it’s really important to do things like this, where kids might not be able to come because of certain limitations,” said Jeff Dietzel, a spokesperson for "Paw Patrol Live."

Some of the kids at the hospital weren’t able to leave their rooms to meet Ryder, but they could watch on the TVs in their rooms.

