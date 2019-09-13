Passing showers end this afternoon

TODAY:

Rain likely for the morning, but not much else after that. We get one shot of rain today, then dry out into the afternoon. Highs still top out in the low 80s with a warm breeze from the SW. As dew points drop, we become much less humid. Excellent weather for Friday Night Football and the Notre Dame pep rally.

TONIGHT:

Clear, dry, pleasant. A nice opportunity to open the windows and shut off the air conditioning. Lows in the mid 50s.

Sunny & dry for Notre Dame football on Saturday.

More of the same Sunday. Weekend highs in the upper 70s/low 80s.