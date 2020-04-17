Passengers hurt after truck crashes into train in Cass County

A truck crashed into a train in Cass County, Michigan on Thursday. It happened on Savage Road near Waterstradt Street.

Dustin Hooker, 44, was driving toward a railroad crossing when his brakes failed. He then crashed into a passing train.

The passengers were thrown from the car and are in critical condition. Officers say the passengers were not wearing seatbelts.

Hooker was also taken to the hospital, but is expected to be ok.

Officers say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.