Passenger dies after multiple-vehicle crash on US 31

A woman has died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash over the weekend in Miami County.

It happened Saturday afternoon on U.S. 31 near Miami County Road 1200 South.

Southbound traffic on 31 was backed up because of a lane restriction for a work zone, and for an unknown reason, a Ford Edge driven by 38-year-old Marie Shepherd, of South Bend failed, to slow down and rear-ended a Chrysler minivan. The impact of the crash caused the minivan to rear-end another vehicle.

On Sunday, one of the passengers in the minivan died from her injuries. Police have identified her as 63-year-old Linda Taylor, of Russiaville.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

