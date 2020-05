Parts of the Tree Mendus Fruit Farm are going up for auction.

This after the produce staple in southwestern Michigan closed after third-generation farmer Bill Teichman was diagnosed with Triple E.

The farm spans hundreds of acres and was the site of the international cherry pit spitting competition for the past 46 years.

The auction is happening on Monday.

It will be held outdoors and everyone must follow physical distancing rules.

Masks are also required.