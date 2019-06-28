TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Bremen Highway closed due to road buckling

Part of Bremen Highway is temporarily closed due to the road buckling from the heat.

The closure is between Ireland and Dragoon Trail, in Mishawaka. Workers were in the area attending to the buckled road.

This isn't the first time that this happened, this is actually the 5th year in a row that the road buckled. The last time this happened what back in June, of 2018.

The road is closed for tonight. It's unclear when it will reopen.

Stick with us as we continue to follow this developing story.