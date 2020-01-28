Parks department has sights set on $3M South Bend trail

A $3 million project is in the works for a riverside trail. The Gov. Kernan Trail helps connect Howard Park to the South Bend Farmers Market.

Some areas haven't been touched since they were put in place in the 1930s. That, coupled with recent flood damage, has prompted construction plans for a new trail, one with improved access for strollers, bikes and wheelchairs.

"We know that lower riverwalk's not really a safe place for people," said Aaron Perri, director of South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts. "It's starting to fall apart; it's a little dangerous to anybody that's experienced it. So we'll add new lighting, we'll add a safer, wider, more accessible path. These things are for everybody in our community, and we want to make sure it certainly feels that way."

The trail is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

