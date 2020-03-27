Parks: What is open and what is closed during the pandemic?

Spending time outside amid the coronavirus pandemic is important in maintaining good mental and physical health.

But you may be wondering if it’s safe to still visit an outdoor park.

It is safe, but only if you follow the CDC’s guidelines on maintaining a safe, social distance of six feet from other park goers.

It’s also important to wash your hands before and after you visit a park.

You should avoid going outside if you’re experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

Avoid touching any park benches or playground equipment.

Most park bathrooms and water fountains are closed right now, so plan accordingly.

And while parks are still open, most playgrounds are closed in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

St. Joseph County parks are open, but here’s what is closed at the parks:

-Restrooms, playgrounds and drinking fountains.

-Programs are canceled through mid-April.

-Park offices are closed.

-Shelter reservations are canceled through mid-May.

Indiana state parks are suspending entrance fees at all parks.

Here’s what is open according to DNR:

-Trails and state forests.

-Campgrounds are open but reservations are required.

-Fish and wildlife areas

-Nature preserves.

Here’s what is closed:

-Offices and welcome centers

-Inns and restaurants

-Playgrounds

To view the full list of what is open and closed, visit IN.gov.

Michigan state parks are open, but campgrounds, overnight lodging facilities and shelters are closed until further notice.

