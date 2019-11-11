Parents mourn 7-year-old son who died after suffering asthma attack

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 7-year-old South Bend boy who died after suffering an asthma attack.

Paultia Hernandez has been treating her son, Santino, for asthma since he was 2. Hernandez says her son suffered an asthma attack last week that left him unresponsive before medics can arrive.

Shortly after Santino was taken to the hospital, doctors told Hernandez that Santino had fallen into a coma due to the severity of his attack.

After several days of progress, his life took a turn for the worst. Santino began suffering multiple seizures. His condition started to become increasingly worse. Hernandez says doctors had no answers to why Santino’s treatments were failing.

On Friday, doctors declared Santino brain-dead. His family could not believe he was gone.

“We never expect the last day to be the last day and after this, there is no way I can be the same mother I was before,” Hernandez said.

Santino’s father, Jerry, was also in tears, saying that his son was his world.

“It’s just so much. I’m just lost without him,” Jerry Hernandez said.

A professional in the medical field, Dr. Rob Riley explained that what happened to Santino can happen to other children with asthma if parents or caregivers do not act quickly.

“On occasion, these worsening attacks of asthma occur very quickly. So quickly that it is difficult for parents to recognize it properly and also to seek medical attention,” Riley said.

On Monday, Santino’s family held an honorary walk at Beacon Memorial Hospital in South Bend to honor little Santino and to remember the very life they already miss so much.

“I’m always going to love him and he was the best gift I’ve ever had in my life,” Paulita Hernandez said.

A visitation will held on Thursday for Santino, followed by a funeral service on Friday.

If you would like to help Santino and the Hernandez family, you can do so by visiting GoFundMe.

