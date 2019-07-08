Parents, former leaders still angry kids were disqualified in 4-H program

Parents and former leaders involved in a 4-H program said they are still outraged after they learned their children were not able to show animals at the Saint Joseph County 4-H Fair this year.

People like Jeff Leininger, a beef leader for 15 years, said Purdue Extension, who runs the beef and dairy beef programs for 4-H, did not follow their own rules.

“If you're going to have a 154-page rule book that governors 4-H policy, then let's either follow the rules or let's discard all of the rules,” Leininger said.

Apparently, 28 families in both the beef and dairy beef clubs missed the deadline this year.

The handbook reads, "If a 4-H project is entered late, the project will be graded down one letter and will not be eligible for a champion."

“All 28 of these families should have had to abide by that policy,” Leininger said.

Leininger claimed of those 28 families, 23 were allowed to show without restrictions. Three were disqualified, and two could show but could not win. He said this decision was made after families filed grievances.

“In essence is subjectivity and biased associated with it,” Leininger said.

Leininger’s son was disqualified.

The grievance policy stated one committee member had to be a 4-H volunteer with knowledge about the project.

“Not one of the five members of the committee had any knowledge of beef or dairy beef,” Leininger claimed.

Purdue Extension claimed the committees were formed by individuals identified per the process.

Nonetheless, former beef leaders said the program needs fair and equal treatment. One even added this whole experience has been psychologically damaging for kids.

“It’s been told to us multiple times by extension educators that we're going to teach kids a lesson,” Leininger said.

Kids spend more than 200 hours working with their animals and take out loans. Some said there should be a better process going forward.

“Hopefully, everyone has learned something through this process, but at the end of the day, it is about doing what is right for the kids,” Leininger said.

Paying back the loans for these animals has been a big concern. Businesses, lawyers and politicians have been stepping up, offering to help pay and assist were they can.

NewsCenter 16 is still waiting to hear back from Purdue Extension to get their side of the story.

